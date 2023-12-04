Ava DuVernay, Levar Burton and more honored at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, December 3, the Los Angeles Press Club held its 16th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, and a handful of stars were also honored for their work outside the world of journalism.

Ava DuVernay was presented with the Visionary Award for her humanitarian work, joining the ranks of previous winners, including Jane Fonda and Forest Whitaker.

Picard and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton was given the organization’s Distinguished Storyteller Award, Literacy, “for excellence in storytelling outside journalism,” and director Roger Corman received the Distinguished Storyteller Award in the film category.

I Dream of Jeannie‘s Barbara Eden was presented with the Legend Award “for lifetime achievements and contributions to society,” and Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr. was honored with the Luminary Award for lifetime achievement.

