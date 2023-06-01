Ava Max and Hayley Kiyoko team up with WEBTOON for LGBTQ+ webcomic miniseries

Courtesy of Atlantic Records and WEBTOON

Ava Max and Hayley Kiyoko are celebrating Pride Month by turning their songs into a webcomic miniseries that will focus on LGBTQ+ stories.

The three-episode anthology, called Love Stories, will feature narratives inspired by the artists’ songs and will be available on WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform.

The first episode, “Forever,” is based on Hayley’s song of the same name and will launch on June 12. June 19 will see the launch of “Sleepwalker,” based on Ava’s song of the same name. The third episode, coming June 26, is “Something Familiar,” based on a song by Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A.

“Pride Month is all about celebrating and learning to love yourself,” says Hayley, who identifies as a lesbian. “A big part of why I’m excited to collaborate with WEBTOON is the opportunity to hopefully inspire people around the world to love themselves in a new way, bringing hope to people who are at different points in their Pride journey.”

