Ava Max joining Maroon 5 for North American stadium shows

Charlotte Rutherford

Maroon 5 is taking Ava Max along on their North American headlining tour.

The “Kings and Queens” singer will be the opening act on the tour’s four stadium shows, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 30; Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on September 5; Fenway Park in Boston, MA on September 12; and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on October 2.

The trek kicks off August 10 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, and runs through October 8 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA.

In other Maroon 5 news, the band just achieved their first RIAA-certified Diamond single with their 2011 hit “Moves Like Jagger,” featuring Christina Aguilera.

