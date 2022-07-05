Ava Max rallies to end gun violence after shooting breaks out following Philadelphia concert

﻿Ava Max﻿ is enraged that violence broke out following her performance during Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia. Two police officers were shot, and as of print time, a suspect has not been identified.

Ava took to Instagram to express her outrage, captioning her post, “This needs to stop. End gun violence now.”

She elaborated further in a black-and-white infographic, where she said in a statement, “I am devastated at the shooting that happened after our show in Philly last night. I don’t know what this country has come to.”

“Everywhere we go we are terrified. We are traumatized,” she continued. “This needs to end. I pray everyone stays safe in the upcoming shows & events.”

The “Kings & Queens” singer and Jason Derulo performed at a July 4th concert in Philadelphia on Monday, and a fireworks spectacular followed their set. Gunfire erupted in Center City as the display was coming to an end, causing panicked spectators to scramble for safety.

The two officers who sustained gunshot wounds were treated at a nearby hospital and have since been released. A suspect in the Philadelphia shooting has not yet been named or arrested. A motive for the shooting has not been identified.

