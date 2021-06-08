Ava Max releases new song, but warns fans it’s not “the new era”…yet

Atlantic Records

Ava Max released her debut album Heaven & Hell back in September. In November, she released the hit “My Head & My Heart,” which was added to the digital edition of the album. Now, she’s out with another new song, “Everytime I Cry,” but warns fans not to look at it as the first release from her next album.

“This is not the next era quite yet… it’s a continuation of heaven and hell :),” Ava tweeted following the release of “Everytime I Cry” on Tuesday.

On Apple Music 1, Ava tells Zane Lowe that the song is coming out at the perfect moment, because it really sums up what the world is feeling as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like all of us are coming out stronger out of this pandemic. We’ve gone through a lot that we never thought we’d go through in our entire lives,” Ava explains.

“Everytime I Cry” is really just about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” she adds. “And every tear you shed…it makes you also appreciate the good times, and it makes you feel like, ‘Okay, I deserve to be here. I’ve gone through the struggles and I feel like I learned something.'”

She concludes, “I think the message of this song is super important for everybody going through hard times…it’s a little different than everything else I’ve put out so I’m nervous to see what people think. But I personally love it.”

