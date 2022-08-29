Ava Max says “Who’s Laughing Now” is the song that means the most to her

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ava Max was forced to choose which of her songs is her favorite — and although she said it was a “tough question,” she settled on her 2020 hit “Who’s Laughing Now.”

“Every time I perform it, I remember why I’m doing this,” she told MTV. “It just reminds me of the struggles of trying to make it into the music industry.”

The song is about Ava becoming stronger and more sure of herself after leaving a nasty ex and delighting in the fact she’s riding the wave of success.

She also opened up about her debut album, Heaven and Hell, noting that the most fun part of making it was adding in the “last-minute” track “Heaven” as the album’s intro song.

“I finished that album in quarantine,” the hitmaker explained, noting how happy she was to make that decision.

On a more relatable note, Ava also revealed her guilty pleasure. “Crackers and cheese,” she declared. “I eat it all the time. My friends are like, ‘Girl. Enough.’ All day long!”

She also confessed to looking herself up online and quipped that people who claim they haven’t are lying.

