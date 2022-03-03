Ava Max teases that her new album, Maybe You’re the Problem, was born from “the hardest year” of her life

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Ava Max is getting ready for her new music era and teased that an upcoming new song will set the stage for her next album.

Speaking with Billboard, the “Motto” hitmaker revealed, “I spent all year writing on this next album. I spent all last year writing and it was the hardest year of my life, last year, personally.”

When pressed for details, Ava added, “This music will say a lot. Especially this new song coming out later this month. I’ve never written anything so personal and it’s probably some of the best music I’ve ever written.”

The “Psycho” singer is “excited” to be coming out with a new body of work soon, and teased, “It’s still anthemic and pop and amazing, but I think it’s a little different. It’s more personal and I hope the fans [like it].” Although she’s eager to kickstart her next era, Ava added that she’s “terrified” because her new music is more vulnerable.

“I feel like a piece of my heart is coming out and I’m super nervous about it,” she admitted before revealing her next album is titled, Maybe You’re the Problem. She also hinted that she possibly included more collaborations on her upcoming work.

In addition, Ava gave a shout-out to her “Motto” collaborator Tiesto, saying he “inspired this whole new sound for me.”

Ava also revealed what inspired her dramatic makeover, where she went from her signature platinum blonde hair to a cherry-red chop cut.

“I was blonde for a long time, like four years, and I didn’t change it much. I just kept it blonde and I was like, ‘What’s the craziest thing I could do?’ and ‘What’s my favorite color?’ Red!” she explained. “Literally, I wear red lipstick all the time. Why not match my lipstick?”

