Avicii Biography Coming in November

A biography of the late DJ/producer Avicii will be published in North America on November 16th via Mobius.

The official Biography of Avicii was written by Swedish journalist Måns Mosesson who interviewed family, friends and colleagues to write the book. Everything from Avicii’s (born Tim Bergling) home life, to music industry relations, mental health and addiction through the end of his life is retraced through this biography. Net proceeds from the book will be going to the Tim Bergling Foundation established after Tim’s suicide in 2018.

Through the 2000’s and into the early 2010’s, Avicii was amongst the biggest artists in the world – not limited to the world of DJing and electronic music. EDM anthems like Levels and I Could Be The One w/ Nicky Romero established his place, but the true disruptively captivating music came from acoustic/electronic crossover tracks like Wake Me Up. Aloe Blacc’s classic performance on this track is accompanied by an acoustic guitar progression and simple drum rhythm that build into an emotional progressive house ballad. While these sounds are familiar to pop/electronic fans around the world in 2021, Avicii was one of the true trendsetters here who created connections across genres.