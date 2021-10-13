Avicii honored with announcement of first annual For a Better Day concert

Mike Pont/WireImage

Avicii‘s legacy lives on.

Stockholm’s Avicii Arena, previously named Ericsson Globe, announced it will host the For a Better Day concert, an event inspired by the late DJ.

The concert is set to take place on December 1 and will host a variety of primarily Swedish acts, including performances from dance duo Galantis and singer-songwriter Miriam Bryant, along with “tributes to Avicii’s musical heritage as well as collaborations and surprise guests,” according to Billboard.

The For a Better Day concert will also include input from mental health experts in an effort to raise awareness of mental health in young people.

The event, which is gearing up to become an annual shindig, is being organized by the Avicii Arena and the Tim Bergling Foundation, a suicide prevention and mental health awareness organization founded by Avicii’s parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidénin, and named after their son following his suicide in 2018.

“I hope we succeed in creating a feeling that we really do this together, because it is only together that we can make a difference,” Bergling said. “Young people are our future and we must be afraid for them. It is unacceptable that they are getting worse and that suicide rates are rising in that group – and it is our duty to do what we can to break that trend.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday on the Avicii Arena website.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

