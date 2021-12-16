Avril Lavigne, AJR, Måneskin, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes & more to rock ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022′

ABC

Avril Lavigne, AJR, Måneskin, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes are just a few of the many artists who’ll be ringing in the new year on ABC December 31.

They’ll all be performing as part of the Los Angeles party segment of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

The celebration will be introduced by Ciara, joined by Club Quarantine’s D-Nice on the turntables. Avril will perform her new song “Bite Me” and classic “Sk8ter Boi,” backed by her pal, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. AJR will sing “BANG!,” and perform their recent single “Record Player” with duo Daisy The Great.

Måneskin will, of course, perform “Beggin’,” as well as their recent single “MAMMAMIA,” while OneRepublic will perform “Counting Stars” and “Run.” Walker Hayes will do his viral crossover hit “Fancy Like,” as well as his new single “AA.”

In addition to those performers, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will perform “Can’t Hold Us,” as well as the new single “Next Year,” while Australian rapper Masked Wolf will do his global smash “Astronaut In the Ocean,” as well as “Pandemonium.”

Mae Muller and Polo G will perform “Better Days,” and Polo will do “Rapstar” and “Smooth Criminal” solo. Also on the hip hop tip, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown will perform the Outkast hit “The Way You Move.”

Ryan Seacrest, joined by co-host Liza Koshy, will hold things down live in New York’s Times Square, while Billy Porter counts down to 2022 from New Orleans and Roselyn Sanchez does the same in Puerto Rico.

