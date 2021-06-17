Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Black Eyed Peas are among the artists who’ll be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it was announced today.

The Canadian singer/songwriter and the chart-topping pop group are two of 38 honorees who make up the Walk’s “Class of 2022.” The exact day each artist’s ceremony will be held will be announced at a later date.

Other honorees in the category of Recording include DJ Khaled, Ashanti, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, funk legend George Clinton, and Motown legend Martha Reeves of Martha & the Vandellas.

Other honorees include Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Ewan McGregor, Jason Momoa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus, Jean Smart, Ricky Gervais, and the late Carrie Fisher.

