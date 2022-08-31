Avril Lavigne: Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star is a full-circle moment

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. PT, Avril Lavigne will be honored with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ocated at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, the star will bring Avril back to where she started 20 years ago.

In 2001, when she was 16, Avril went to L.A. to make her debut album and stayed at a hotel on Hollywood Boulevard. She tells Variety, “It’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me.”

“My first time coming to L.A., that’s what I did. I walked down the strip and checked out stars,” she recalls. “I took a picture, and I can’t remember [which star] it’s with, but I’m wearing a sweatshirt that says ‘Skateboarding is not a crime.’”

Less than a year later, her career took off with “Complicated.” Now, at age 37, Avril doesn’t take for granted the fact that she can still play arenas, as she just did on her U.S. tour with Machine Gun Kelly.

“You have to be really strong, because it’s f**king hard,” Avril notes when asked to give advice to women who’d like to follow in her footsteps. “It’s gnarly just dealing with stuff day to day. There’s a lot of pressure … so you need to really have a clear sense of self and follow your gut to find happiness. And just be as authentic as possible, because I think when you are, that’s when people connect.”

Avril tells Variety that she has another new album coming “soon,” and she’s working on a movie based on her hit “Sk8r Boi.” But what she really wants to do, she says, is cook — as in having her own cooking show.

She boasts, “Basically, I’m good at everything and I can make anything!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.