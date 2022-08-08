Avril Lavigne has an “incredible weekend” with Drake, Shania Twain

Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne palled around with other members of Canada’s music royalty over the weekend. She was seen hanging out with Drake and Shania Twain.

“What an incredible weekend of music and friends,” she posted on Instagram, sharing photos of her with various famous faces.

She spent time with Drake in Toronto on Saturday and also hung out with singer Fefe Dobson. The two supported Drizzy at his Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto.

The rapper also highlighted the meetup on his Instagram Story, captioning it “Dreeeeaaamy.”

Then, Avril hung out with Shania at the Boots and Hearts Country Music Festival in Ontario, Canada. Shania shared a photo of their meetup and captioned it, “Look who came to @bootsandhearts!! I’m so happy I got to spend some time with @avrillavigne yesterday.”

Shania also shared a video of Avril rocking out backstage to her set, of which the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer added, “So fun to see the videos of the girls partying side of stage, love it!”

Based on Avril’s post, she also hung out with singer Nelly Furtado and Lil Wayne.

Shania commented on Avril’s upload, saying their weekend together was, “So fun!”

Of course, this post is causing a calamity on Avril’s comment section with fans begging her to collaborate with everyone featured in the slideshow.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.