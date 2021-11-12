Avril Lavigne is a woman scorned in new video for “Bite Me”

Ryan McFadden

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Avril Lavigne‘s new video for “Bite Me” proves it.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip finds a ticked-off Avril meeting up with Travis Barker — whose label she’s now signed to — and heading off to confront the man who did her wrong. With them is a pack of musclebound, scary-looking guys who are all wearing, um, ballet tutus.

Avril, Travis and the tutu-wearing guys break into the loft apartment where Avril’s ex is living, and the guys start trashing the place with axes and chainsaws while Avril and Travis rock out, playing “Bite Me” in the living room.

The terrified ex tries apologizing — even proposing — but it’s too late.

“Bite Me” is the first single from Avril’s forthcoming album, for which there’s so far no title or release date. She recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “It was just time to rock again, and I have a feisty side to me. And with this single ‘Bite Me’, like, I’m in a happy place in my life, [but]…I’m reflecting on past stuff I’ve been through in relationships with love.”

“Lets face it — love’s not easy, right?” noted the twice-divorced Canadian star. “And, I mean I’ve been through the wringer, so, yeah I’m writing about it again.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

