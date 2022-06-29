Avril Lavigne pokes fun at conspiracy theory that she’s a body double

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Avril Lavigne took a swipe at that age-old theory that she is not actually the “Complicated” singer — but a body double.

The “Avril Lavigne is dead” theory popped up in the mid-aughts and claimed the real Avril had died, so a look-alike named Melissa Vandella took her place. To put it succinctly, it’s a modern-day version of the “Paul McCartney is dead” conspiracy theory that took off in the late 60s.

Avril never really entertained the conspiracy theory until she parodied the top comments she’s received on social media in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

While a good amount of fans jokingly ask her, “Why’d you have to go and make things so Complicated?,” swarms of people bombard her with, “Are you the real Avril?” Avril is seen laughing at the top comment as she jokingly kicks toward the camera.

Of course, the comment section filled up with people demanding she prove she’s the real Avril — so she did.

On Wednesday, the “Sk8er Boi” singer decided to recreate the cover of her debut album, Let Go, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this month.

Avril donned similar clothes to what she wore two decades ago and posed in the center of a city crosswalk — causing fans to note she hasn’t aged a day since she released her debut.

Avril captioned the fun video, “20 years later…”

She also soundtracked the clip to ﻿Simple Plan﻿’s “I’m Just a Kid,” to which the rockers commented, “This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!”

