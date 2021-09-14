Avril Lavigne says her new album shows she’s “ready to rock out” again

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lately, Avril Lavigne has been collaborating with some musicians who are continuing the emo-slash-pop-punk sound she helped take to the top of the charts 20 years ago, including her boyfriend Mod Sun and WILLOW, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. She’s also seen how Olivia Rodrigo‘s music has been compared to her early work. But now, Avril’s ready to take back the sound for herself.

After she announced that she’s putting out new music next year, ABC News asked Avril what fans could expect from it. “B****, I’m back to rock!” she declared, adding, “And the new music is exactly that.”

“Everyone’s having a lot of fun, sort of, like, with alternative music right now. My new album is kind of like that,” she continued. “It’s got, like, a pop-rock, pop-punk vibe. So I’m ready to have some fun…[and] rock out!”

And Mod Sun is pretty excited about his girlfriend’s new music. He commented on Avril’s Instagram, “I can not wait for u to show the world what you’ve been working on. Ur an absolute icon + the most beautiful thing on this planet.”

Avril’s most recent album, Head Above Water, came out in 2019 and was inspired by her battle with Lyme disease.

