Avril Lavigne says she felt an “immediate connection” when meeting boyfriend Mod Sun

MEGA/GC Images

Avril Lavigne is opening up about her new romance with boyfriend Mod Sun and hints that she knew he was something special from the moment they met.

Speaking with People to promote their collaborative single “Flames,” of which they released an acoustic version of last week, the 36-year-old Grammy nominee confirmed that she and Mod have more duets on the way.

“He’s an incredible artist and producer,” gushed Avril. “This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames.'”

It all boils down to the chemistry they share in the recording booth, the “Complicated” singer continued, with her reminiscing about their first meeting.

“[We] had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio,” she smiled.

“Flames” will appear on Mod’s upcoming album Internet Killed the Rockstar Deluxe, which is slated for a May 7 release.

As for Avril, she recently confirmed when replying to fans on Instagram that she wrapped recording her highly anticipated seventh studio album, telling them, “Music coming soon. For sure summer” and that the EP will contain “some fun collabs!”

She has to reveal the album’s name and exact release date.

For now, she’s happy with how fans have received her and Mod’s acoustic take on “Flames” because, to her, it’s “a very special song.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.