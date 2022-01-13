Avril Lavigne’s new album ‘LOVE SUX’ is due out next month

Christopher Willard via Getty Images

After months of teasing, Avril Lavigne finally unveiled the name and cover art of her upcoming seventh studio album. She also revealed when fans can get their hands on it.

Avril’s next album is called LOVE SUX and it’ll be released on February 25, according to her Twitter. The cover features the “Complicated” singer rocking a black crop top, black leather skirt and black, laced-up platform boots, sitting against a blood-red backdrop with her legs stretched wide apart as she holds a bouquet of black balloons.

The album offers 12 tracks, including collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus and Blackbear, the latter of which fans will get to hear very soon.

Avril has announced that her song with the “hot girl bummer” hit maker, called “Love It When You Hate Me,” will arrive on Friday. The single follows the album’s previously released track, “Bite Me.”

As for the album’s other collaborations, MGK assisted Avril on “Bois Lie,” while Hoppus appears on a track called “All I Wanted.”

The Grammy nominee previously told Entertainment Weekly that her “fun and feisty and light” album would be a return to her pop-punk roots.

“I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album,” the twice-divorced star said at the time. “It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back. There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at.”

LOVE SUX and “Love It When You Hate Me” are both available to pre-save now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.