And baby makes five: John Legend expecting third child with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend‘s new video for his song “Wild” revealed more than just a visual interpretation of the song: It also revealed that the singer’s family is expanding.

The clip co-stars Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen, and at the end, she’s standing on the shore with their two kids, and he hugs her from behind. She cradles her belly, the camera zooms in, and a baby bump is clearly visible, indicating that the two are expecting their third child.

A tweet from VEVO promoting the video says, “Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!” In addition, US Weekly has confirmed that the couple is expecting.

John and Chrissy’s two other kids, daughter Luna and son Miles, are four and two, respectively.

“Wild” is from John’s new album Bigger Love, which is out now.

By Andrea Dresdale

