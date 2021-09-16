Baby showers and billboards: Lil Nas X preps for ‘Montero’ album release

Columbia Records

Lil Nas X is about to birth an album, so what better way to celebrate than with a baby shower?

The singer, who’s been sporting a fake baby bump to promote Montero, posted a video from the baby shower ahead of Friday’s album drop.

“Spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(,” he captioned the clip on Instagram.

In the video, a blindfolded and pregnant Lil Nas enters the empty backyard festivities, complete with blue decorations, desserts and gifts from his collaborators on the album including Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion.

Not long after posting the baby shower video, Lil Nas posted a clip of him “having contractions.”

Lil Nas also unveiled a series of billboards across Los Angeles on Thursday. Made to look like personal injury lawyer ads, one reads, “Are you single, lonely and miserable? You may be entitled to financial compensation!” while another says, “Do you hate Lil Nas X? You may be entitled to financial compensation!”

Each ad directs people to WelcomeToMontero.com.

