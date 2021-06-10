Backstreet Boys and NSYNC members teaming up for Pride Month charity event

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

What rivalry? Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and AJ McLean are joining up with NSYNC members Lance Bass and Joey Fatone for a special Pride Month event.

The boy band members will host a charitable game night, Bingo Under the Stars, at The Grove in Los Angeles on June 18.

The event will feature 10 games of bingo, special prizes, surprise guests and more. It’ll conclude with Nick, AJ, Lance and Joey taking the stage together to perform songs from both groups.

The singers teased some sort of collaboration last week on social media.

A portion of ticket sales for Bingo Under the Stars will go directly to L.A. Pride, and a special gift will also be granted to The Trevor Project, which supports LGBTQ youth.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.