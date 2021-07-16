Backstreet Boys shout out Britney Spears: “Stay strong”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Backstreet Boys had some encouraging words for Britney Spears, who is currently embroiled in an intense legal battle over her long-standing and controversial conservatorship.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the boy band asserted that they are in Britney’s corner.

“Stay strong, support your ground, and we will pray for you,” said AJ McLean. “I hope she gets what she deserves, which is her freedom.”

Recently, McLean slammed Britney’s conservatorship, calling it “completely brutal” and “insane” during his appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live. The singer also recalled the last time he saw Britney, saying their brief interaction “broke my heart.”

Bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson were present for the ET interview and nodded in agreement as McLean spoke against the conservatorship.

The Backstreet Boys join a growing number of celebrities and singers who have rallied in support of the pop star.

Most recently, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera and Madonna called for Britney’s freedom.

