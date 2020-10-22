Barbie and the Jets: New Elton John-inspired doll is available now

Elton: Courtesy David Furnish; Barbie: Courtesy Mattel

Over the years, Barbie has been everything from an astronaut to a surgeon to a presidential candidate — so why can’t she be Elton John?

A new Elton John Barbie doll has been created to mark the 45th anniversary of Elton’s legendary 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium, when he became the first musical artist to perform at the venue since The Beatles nine years earlier.

The Elton John Barbie is wearing Elton’s very best 1970s-era finery: rainbow-striped platform boots, an Elton-logo bomber jacket with star-patterned sleeves and a rainbow hem, a purple bowler hat, sparkly pink sunglasses, a glittery top and flared jeans embellished with an “E” and a “J.”

In a statement, Elton says, “Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

The October 25 and 26, 1975 shows were the largest concert events ever by a single artist at that time, attracting over 100,000 people — including Elton’s parents, relatives, employees and neighbors, whom he’d flown over from the U.K. for the weekend in a private jet. The event is depicted in his biopic Rocketman.

The Elton Barbie costs $50 and is now available at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Barbie.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.