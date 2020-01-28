Barbie launches six new dolls in their Fashionista line to include even more diversity!
Image: Mattel

Barbie launches six new dolls in their Fashionista line to include even more diversity!

Posted by: KS95 January 28, 2020

2020 is all about diversity and inclusion. The temperature of the world is heated no matter which way you look at it, but that’s beside the point, the point is … companies are constantly trying to stay on top of trends and make sure they are always doing what they can to stay relevant and inclusive.

Today (January 28), Barbie launched six new dolls in their Fashionista line! One of the new additions is a doll with vitiligo, a condition which causes pigmentation loss in the skin, and the first ever Ken doll in the line to have long, rooted hair!

Take a look at the post below:

