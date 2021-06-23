Bastille releases new song, “Distorted Light Beam”

Credit: Reece Owen

Bastille has premiered a new song called “Distorted Light Beam.”

The tune, which was co-written and co-produced by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, is meant to reflect “dancing through some twisted, euphoric, futuristic club space.”

“It’s a song about limitless possibilities — which isn’t something any of us actually have in real life right now,” says frontman Dan Smith. “It’s been fun to explore that idea while experimenting with new sounds in our music.”

You can download “Distorted Light Beam” now via digital outlets.

“Distorted Light Beam” follows Bastille’s 2020 EP, Goosebumps, which includes the songs “survivin’,” “WHAT YOU GONNA DO???” and “Goosebumps.” A press release describes “Distorted Light Beam” as the “first song from [Bastille’s] upcoming fourth studio album,” suggesting that the record won’t include the Goosebumps tracks.

That new album, by the way, is due out later this year. It’ll be the follow-up to 2019’s Doom Days.

