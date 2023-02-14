“Be nice to everyone”: Selena Gomez reacts to deleted Hailey Bieber video fans think was about her

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is tired of the same old drama between her and Hailey Bieber, who married her ex Justin Bieber almost five years ago.

But the drama was dredged back up when fans thought Hailey made a video shading Selena. The timing came shortly after tabloids appeared to be poking fun at Selena’s weight when posting photos of her vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

The January video saw Hailey and pal Kendall Jenner lip-syncing to the viral sound, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Hailey deleted the video soon after — but not before others saved and posted it elsewhere.

Fans began offering commentary on Hailey’s video; eventually Selena shared her two cents on the controversy. She responded to one fan video, which had been slamming Hailey, writing, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”

Hailey previously denied that she was shading the singer and commented on a separate fan reaction video. The model said, “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.”

Both Hailey and Selena have told fans things are good between them and that they’re moving on from the drama that erupted in 2018. Fans freaked out when Justin proposed to Hailey two months after he and Selena ended their on-and-off-again relationship for good.

Incidentally, Selena previously explained her fluctuating weight is caused by the medication she takes for her health issues, including lupus and kidney problems.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.