Bebe Rexha says she “didn’t even remember recording” “I’m Good (Blue)”

Imagine realizing a song blowing up on TikTok is something you recorded years ago and then completely forgot about. It happened to Bebe Rexha with “I’m Good (Blue),” the reworking of the 1998 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 that she did with David Guetta.

“We wrote the song four years ago, [and] David ends up playing it at a festival a week later, just to test it out for fun,” Bebe tells ABC Audio. “We didn’t think anything of it. And somebody posted the video on YouTube. Somebody takes it from YouTube, puts it on TikTok, remixes it, and then posts another TikTok of it — I didn’t even remember recording the song!”

Bebe says when she stumbled across it on TikTok, “I was like, ‘Oh Dang! We had an idea of remixing this song. I wish we would have went through with it!’ And I had somebody on my team be like, ‘No, Bebe. That’s you.'”

Bebe recalls, “People were asking for it every day. And they were like, ‘Where’s the song? … How come we can’t find it?’ And we just wanted to get something up on streaming platforms.” But since a professional recording of the song didn’t exist, Bebe had to redo it.

“I remember going to the studio and having, like, four to five hours to really solidify what the song was going to be … I had to recut all the vocals and then restructure the song and then write a new part,” she explains. Soon, she and David were performing the song for a massive crowd in Ibiza.

“To be onstage in Ibiza and seeing everybody sing the words … it was kind of like a shock,” she laughs. “I was like, ‘Whoa, how did this happen?’ It’s amazing!”

