Bebe Rexha says she gained over 30 lbs, opens up about PCOS diagnosis

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her recent weight gain.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the “I’m Good” singer opened up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the subsequent weight gain of over 30 pounds.

She revealed that many women are unaware of this condition and its effects. PCOS, a hormonal disorder, is known to be a significant contributor to weight gain and obesity in women.

Recalling her experience, Bebe shared, “I went to the doctor last year, and they diagnosed me with PCOS. It’s shocking how many women have it without knowing.” She expressed how the weight gain happened rapidly, noting, “I literally gained, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe even a little more.”

When discussing online comments about her weight, the 34-year-old explained, “I’m not mad about it because it is true, but it just when you see things like that it does mess with your because you don’t know what somebody’s going through.”

“We’re in 2023, we should not be talking about people’s weight,” she shared.

Despite facing backlash from fans regarding her changing body, Rexha emphasized the importance of staying positive.

“We gotta just be positive and just show people love,” she stressed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.