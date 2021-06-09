Bebe Rexha teams with Adore Me to help fans feel “beautiful at any size”

Dennis Leupold

Bebe Rexha has made headlines for calling out designers who refused to dress her because she doesn’t fit the traditional female celebrity body type. Now, she’s teamed with the womenswear brand Adore Me for a capsule collection of sexy lingerie that’s designed to make every woman feel beautiful.

The three-part capsule, now available at adoreme.com/bebe-rexha-lingerie, includes bodysuits, bustiers, bralettes, bra-and-panty sets, corsets, babydolls and more. Prices start at $49.95, in sizes ranging from XS to 4X, and 30A to 46DDD.

Sales of a future item, the Alyshia Pride Bra, will raise money for the New York-based Ali Forney Center, a non-profit that helps LGBTQ youth live independently.

“I’m proud to work with Adore Me on this campaign because they love me for who I am, curves and all,” Bebe says in a statement. “As a woman who wasn’t the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size.”

“I’ve always admired Adore Me’s dedication to making their customers feel more confident, comfortable and cute, so to be able to partner with the brand has been an incredible experience,” she adds.

Bebe released her sophomore album, Better Mistakes, last month.

