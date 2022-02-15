Bebe Rexha to serve as a guest mentor for ‘American Idol”s 20th season

David Livingston/Getty Images

A couple of years ago, Bebe Rexha was one of the celebrities who contestants got to duet during one round of American Idol. Now, she’s returning to the show as a guest mentor.

The top 24 contestants are taping the show’s semi-final round at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, and the “Meant to Be” singer is there with them, along with another guest mentor: country star Jimmie Allen, who actually auditioned for American Idol himself, earning golden tickets during seasons 10 and 11. He returned to help mentor two of the top 24 last season.

Ahead of season 20, American Idol producers said that former contestants would return to mentor this year’s hopefuls, but so far, none of them have been announced. At the time, host Ryan Seacrest said he’d like to see all the alums return, from Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard to Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.

The 20th season of American Idol kicks off Sunday, February 27 on ABC with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

