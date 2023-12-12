Beginning of an Era!

Dez is notorious for creating certain eras, committing to it, and then giving up on it after a few weeks. She had her “cool mom” era, she had her “big fat summer” era, which we have to give her props for that because she’s remained dedicated to that since she first created that era two years ago. Now, she’s come up with a brand new era that we all have a real good feeling she’s going to stick to for, well, possibly the rest of her life! What’s her new era you ask? Is it the “workout” era? Is it the “strict diet and discipline” era? Is it the “no wine till after the morning show” era? The answer is no to all of those. Dez is now entering her very own “comfy era”. You might be asking yourself, what exactly is the “comfy era”? Well, you can listen to Dez explain her “comfy era” right here!