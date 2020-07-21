Ben & Jerry’s share their edible chocolate chip cookie dough recipe!

Ben & Jerry’s has shared their edible chocolate chip cookie dough recipe with the world and it’s the same one used for their frozen dough balls found in their ice creams. Yes, you can buy the same pre-made in their own ready-to-snack bags at the grocery store but making the dough from scratch is a fun thing to do at home with the kids.

And don’t worry, this dough is completely safe to eat raw because it doesn’t require eggs and the flour is heat-treated to destroy any harmful contaminants like E. coli and Salmonella. It’s a quick and easy recipe that only takes about 15 minutes! Oh, and it’s only seven ingredients!

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE!

– Staci & Hutch