Beyoncé adds more dates to Renaissance World Tour

Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood/Columbia

Beyoncé has extended her Renaissance World Tour to meet the high demand from members of her loyal Beyhive. Ahead of next week’s ticket sales, the singer’s added seven more North American shows to the trek. A second show has been added in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Inglewood and Bey’s hometown of Houston.

Bey started Black History Month with the announcement of her tour, which supports her latest effort, Renaissance. With fan registration available, the demand for the show was estimated to exceed the number of available tickets by more than 800%, hence the additional dates.

Verified Fan Registration for the new dates of the Renaissance Tour is open now and closes Friday at 12 p.m. ET. It’s not guaranteed that fans will secure a ticket, but the demand will continue to be monitored.

