Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor & more: Who’ll get the Grammy milestones this Sunday?

CBS/Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards are this Sunday night, and some artists are poised to make Grammy history — or win in a prestigious category that has otherwise eluded them.

Beyoncé is this year’s leading nominee with nine nods, and USA Today reports she’s on track to become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. She and producer Quincy Jones are tied in second place with 28 Grammys each. The all-time winner is the late Hungarian conductor Sir Georg Solti [SHOAL-tee] with 31, so she only needs to win four awards to surpass him.

Some pundits believe this may be the year that Beyoncé finally wins either Album of the Year and/or Record of the Year. Another artist looking for a personal achievement is Taylor Swift, who’s been nominated for Song of the Year six times but has never won. This year, she’s up for her epic song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

If Adele wins Song of the Year for “Easy on Me,” she’ll be the first songwriter ever to win that category three times. If she wins Record of the Year for that song, she’ll be the first woman ever to win that category three times. And if she wins Album of the Year for 30, she’ll be only the second woman ever to win three times.

BTS could become the first K-pop act to win a Grammy: “My Universe,” their collaboration with Coldplay, is up for two Grammys. And if Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti wins Album of the Year, it’ll be the first Spanish-language winner in that category.

Finally, Viola Davis is one Grammy away from an EGOT, which she could win Sunday because she’s up for Best Spoken World Album for Finding Me: A Memoir.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.