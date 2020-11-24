Beyoncé leads 2021 Grammy nominations, with nine nods

The 2021 Grammy nominations were revealed in a livestream Tuesday, and Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods, making her the most nominated female in Grammy history.
Beyoncé now has 79 nominations and 24 wins. If she wins four Grammys this time around, she’ll become the female artist with the most wins; if she wins eight of the nine, she’ll make history as the performer with the most wins of all time.
Beyoncé’s song “Black Parade,” her film Black Is King and her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the “Savage” remix all scored nominations. “Black Parade” was nominated in the coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.
Dua Lipa, Roddy Richh and Taylor Swift were also top nominees, with six apiece. Dua, who won Best New Artist last year, has nominations in the three major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Yea,r for her album Future Nostalgia.
Other nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.
The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy ceremony, which will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Here are the nominees in top categories:
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“I Can’t Breathe” — H.E.R.
“If The World Was Ending” — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
Album of the Year
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Country Album
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is — Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
By Andrea Tuccillo
