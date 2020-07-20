Beyoncé releases new trailer and poster for visual album ‘Black Is King’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

Disney+ and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment on Sunday released a new trailer and poster for Black Is King, her new film based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

The film, which debuts July 31 on Disney+ — two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s The Lion King — “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” according to the streamer.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the films special guests, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others.

Black Is King includes full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power.”

