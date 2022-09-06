‘Billboard’ ﻿crowns Harry Styles’ “As It Was” this year’s song of the summer

Columbia Records

The race for song of the summer is over, and surprising no one who’s been watching the Billboard charts, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” claims this year’s title.

The song, which has spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100, emerged as the early favorite at the start of the season. It faced some stiff competition from Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time,” Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” and Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” a nearly 40-year-old song boosted by Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Harry even faced competition from himself at one point this summer — after he released “Late Night Talking” in July. The song finished the summer race in ninth place.

“As It Was” now marks the British singer’s first certified song of the summer in the U.S. That’s not all, he also continues a tradition he started in 2020.

For three years now, an album managed to notch two entries on Billboard﻿’s Songs of the Summer chart. Harry started the tradition with Fine Line after “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” went to #6 and #10, respectively. Last year, Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR carried on the practice with “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” which ended the 2021 summer chart in #2 and #7, respectively.

That said, Harry is the first artist to have two separate albums produce multiple summer-end finishers.

Harry news aside, who else has a certified song of the summer? Coming in second is Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Harlow’s “First Class” finished in third, and Kate’s “Running” closed out the top five.

Elsewhere on the chart, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” earned a seventh place finish; ﻿Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” is in eighth place.

