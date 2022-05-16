‘Billboard’ Music Awards: BTS makes history, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat win big

Christopher Polk/NBC

The BBMAs returned Sunday night, hosted by Diddy from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kicking off the celebratory night in music was an opening performance from the host himself, who was later joined by Jack Harlow, who delivered his chart-topping hit, “First Class.”

When it came to awards, Doja Cat, who had a whopping 14 nods, won the first trophy of the night, snagging the award for Top R&B Album for her 2021’s Planet Her. She also won Top R&B Artist during the three-hour televised ceremony.

Another big winner at the BBMAs was Olivia Rodrigo. Though her awards weren’t televised, she took home seven, including Top New Artist.

To no surprise, BTS also secured a few BBMAs and made history in the process. For the third year in a row, the K-pop group won for Top Duo/Group, tying the record held by One Direction for most wins in the category.

Silk Sonic made their BBMA onstage debut and brought the 70s disco vibes with their performance of “Love’s Train,” while from Belfast, Ed Sheeran delivered an impressive production of his hit, “2Step.”

Becky G also put on a show-stopping act with her new tracks “Baile Con Mi Ex” and “Mamiii.”

