‘Billboard’ Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and broadcast live on NBC. Sean “Diddy” Combs served as the host of this year’s ceremony.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Top Artist
Drake
Top Female Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist
Drake
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Hot 100 Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Hot 100 Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Radio Songs Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Ed Sheeran
Top Tour
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist
Ye
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Top Soundtrack
Encanto
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Top Country Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Top Rock Album
twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy
Top Latin Album
KAROL G, KG0516
Top Dance/Electronic Album
ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers
Top Christian Album
Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album
Ye, Donda
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS
Top Streaming Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Top Selling Song
BTS, “Butter”
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Top Collaboration
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Top Viral Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song
Måneskin, “Beggin'”
Top Latin Song
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song
Ye, “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song
Ye, “Hurricane”
