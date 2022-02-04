‘Billboard’ names Olivia Rodrigo Its Woman of the Year 2022

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Interscope Records

Billboard Women in Music Awards is giving its biggest honor to Olivia Rodrigo.

Unsurprisingly, the “good 4 u” singer has been named Woman of the Year by the publication, and she’ll receive the honor at the 2022 Women in Music Awards March 2 in LA. Olivia’s album SOUR and its 11 tracks pretty much ruled the Billboard charts over the past year.

“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, in a statement. “Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years…We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she’s had on fans around the globe in such a short time.”

Just some of the women who’ve been Billboard‘s Woman of the Year in the past include Olivia’s idol Taylor Swift, plus Lady Gaga, Madonna, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

As previously reported, other honorees at this year’s ceremony include Gabby Barrett, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, R&B star Summer Walker, rapper Saweetie, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt.

Tickets to the ceremony are available now at BillboardWomeninMusic.com. The show will also stream live.

