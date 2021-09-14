Billie Eilish agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala on one condition

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Billie Eilish made an impact at the Met Gala last night in more ways than one.

Not only did the singer wear a glamorous peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown, but she got the iconic fashion house to stop selling fur. According to The New York Times, the 19-year-old vegan and animal-rights activist only agreed to wear the designer on the condition that they agree to go fur-free.

“Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!”

She ended her message by saying, “i am beyond thrilled that [creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim] and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.