Billie Eilish and FINNEAS join ‘The New Yorker’ Festival for virtual chat & performance

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS are the latest musicians to sign up for this year’s edition of The New Yorker Festival, an annual week-long event staged by the long-running magazine.

On Wednesday, October 6, starting at 8 p.m., the Grammy-winning siblings will join New Yorker staff writer and Grammy nominee Amanda Petrusich for a virtual chat and performance. You can buy tickets to watch the stream at festival.newyorker.com for $19.

There’s a lot going on with both Billie and FINNEAS these days: They just attended the premiere of the James Bond film No Time to Die, for which they wrote the theme song, and FINNEAS’ debut solo album, Optimist, is coming out October 15. Billie’s album Happier Than Ever is out now, and she’ll hit the road in 2022 for a tour.

Other celebrities appearing at the New Yorker Festival include Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, singer/songwriter Aimee Mann, Amy Schumer, Stanley Tucci, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

