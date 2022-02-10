Billie Eilish and FINNEAS meet Joe Biden at White House

Courtesy The White House

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The duo is currently on Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour and had a show scheduled at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena, but before they took the stage, they made a pit stop at the White House with their parents. In addition to meeting the president, the siblings got to meet Biden’s newest German shepherd, Commander.

Biden later shared a snapshot of the trio together on social media, and wrote, “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.”

Finneas shared the post on his Instagram story and added, “So cool.”

