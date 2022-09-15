Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Adele and Ed Sheeran honored in new Guinness World Records book

ABC

Guinness World Records salutes Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, The Weeknd and more in its latest edition.

Billie is the youngest “triple crown” of music winner after her James Bond theme “No Time to Die” won a Grammy, Golden Globe and an Oscar. She’s also the woman with the most consecutive Record of the Year Grammys.

Bey is the latest artist to be inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame and broke over 12 records this year.

Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” holds the male record of the latter honor, with 16.1 million hits.

Ed has the most-streamed track on Spotify after “Shape of You” amassed over 3 billion streams. He also has the most Spotify followers — 95.3 million, to be exact.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is the biggest-selling digital single of the year after it was bought over 2.15 billion times in 2021.

Glass Animals was awarded “Slowest climb to No.1 on the US singles chart” after “Heat Waves” needed 59 weeks to top the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS won the most “grand prize” wins at the Mnet Asian Music Awards — 17 if you’re counting.

Taylor Swift has the most simultaneous new entries on the Billboard Hot 100 after 26 songs from her rerecorded Red charted in November 2021. “All Too Well” is also the longest-running song to go to #1.

Guinness World Records 2023 is out now in hardcover.

