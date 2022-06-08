Billie Eilish debuts new song “TV” during Manchester concert

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Billie Eilish gave fans a first listen of her new, yet-to-be-released track during her stop at the AO Arena in Manchester on Tuesday.

The song, titled “TV,” is a slow ballad in which Billie reflects on recent events, including her breakup with Michael Tyler Vorce, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, and the Supreme Court leak.

“What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love,” she sang. As Finneas strummed the acoustic guitar, the “bad guy” singer continued, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial /While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018. This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you,” said Billie, who was accompanied by her brother Finneas, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Billie’s Happier Than Ever tour continues with a stop in London on Friday.

