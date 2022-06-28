Billie Eilish, FINNEAS invited to join the Motion Picture Academy

David Livingston/Getty Images

Billie Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, are among the 397 individuals who’ve been invited this year to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the folks who vote on and award the Oscars. If they accept, they’ll get to vote on who wins Oscars in the future.

The invitees have “distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures,” the Academy notes and are divided into different groups, such as actors, cinematographers, directors, makeup artists, hairstylists and, in Billie and FINNEAS’ case, music.

This year’s class of invitees is 44% women, with 37% belonging to underrepresented ethnic or racial communities; 50% are from countries and territories outside the U.S. Among the invitees are 15 Oscar winners, including Billie and FINNEAS, who won the Best Original Song trophy earlier this year for “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Variety reports that if everyone who’s invited accepts, the Academy will have 10,665 members, with 9,665 eligible to vote for the 95th Annual Academy Awards, scheduled for March 21, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.