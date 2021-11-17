Billie Eilish & FINNEAS writing new music for upcoming Disney/Pixar film ‘Turning Red’

Disney/Pixar

Following their James Bond theme song, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS‘ next film project will be a bit more family-friendly.

The sister-brother duo are writing new music for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Turning Red. The movie tells the story of Mei, a 13-year-old girl who spontaneously transforms into a giant red panda whenever she feels strong emotions.

Mei is also obsessed with a fictional boy band called 4*Town, whose songs are written by Billie and FINNEAS. The movie features three new tracks composed by the pair, one of which, called “Nobody Like U,” can be heard briefly in the new Turning Red trailer.

“When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS — back before they’d won a billion Grammys — we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” says Turning Red producer Lindsey Collins. “We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”

Turning Red will premiere March 11, 2022.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

