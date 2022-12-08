Billie Eilish has her very own candle

ABC

Billie Eilish is aware some fans aren’t too keen on perfumes, of which she has two, so she’s giving them a new way to enjoy her fragrance line by exploring candle making.

Billie is out with her very own candle, fittingly called the Eilish Scented Candle, which celebrates the singer’s debut fragrance. For those curious what the offering smells like, the press release states it infuses the scents of “sugared petals, creamy vanilla, and warm musks.” It captures “the scent that Billie had been chasing for years and years.”

It comes in a fashionable black glass and, true to her sustainability efforts, the candle is made of soy wax in addition to being vegan, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients.

Fans can now get their hands on the candle on BillieEilishFragrances.com. It retails for $35.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.