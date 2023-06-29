Billie Eilish, Jennie Kim to guest on season three of Dua Lipa’s podcast

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The lineup for season three of Dua Lipa’s podcast, At Your Service, was announced on Wednesday, June 28, and it features a bunch of big names.

Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim will have their own episodes, as will Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg; Penn Badgley from the Netflix show You; drag queen Sasha Velour and relationship expert Esther Perel.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” Lipa said in a statement. “We’re taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest.”

Dimoldenberg will be the first guest of season three, and the episode drops on Friday, June 30.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution,” Lipa’s press statement said.

New episodes of Dua Lipa: At Your Service will release every Friday.

