Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline Coachella, reports say

Kelia Anne MacCluskey, Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Coachella 2022 has found new headliners in Billie Eilish and Kanye West, sources tell Variety, with Swedish House Mafia in the mix to be the third.

The news comes after the annual music festival, originally set for April 2020, was postponed four times due to the pandemic. It was first bumped to October 2020, then to April 2021, October 2021 and, most recently, April 2022.

Coachella’s original headliners were supposed to be Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. However, Ocean moved his appearance to 2023 and after November’s Astroworld tragedy, Scott was dropped from the lineup.

Currently, Coachella is set to take place in Indio, Calif. over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. Tickets are already sold out.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.